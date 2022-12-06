DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 16,471 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 2.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.80% of Vulcan Materials worth $151,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $178.69. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

