DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $121.43. 2,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,507. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

