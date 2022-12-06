Diameter Capital Partners LP Decreases Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Diameter Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987,312 shares during the quarter. Benson Hill comprises about 0.0% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,270 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 11.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 604,804 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 4,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,534. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54.

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,744.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHIL. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

