Diameter Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,050 shares during the period. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for 1.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $18,162,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,652,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,885,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 562,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 30,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Articles

