DigiByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.70 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $120.37 million and $2.70 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,014.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00468029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00113904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00850595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00654501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00244559 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,850,774,826 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

