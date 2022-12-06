DigiByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.70 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $120.37 million and $2.70 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,014.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00468029 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022807 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00113904 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00850595 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00654501 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00244559 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,850,774,826 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
