Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of DGI9 opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £756.16 million and a PE ratio of 874.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.12. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 84 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 118 ($1.44).

Insider Activity at Digital 9 Infrastructure

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan acquired 27,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £24,963.30 ($30,439.34).

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

