Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 5.3%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 4,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,808,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digital Turbine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

