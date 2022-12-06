Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Tops $2.48 on Major Exchanges

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00014628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $759.29 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.02020132 USD and is down -16.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $706.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

