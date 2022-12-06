Divisar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,226,841 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 318.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,841 shares during the period. Cooper-Standard makes up 2.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 9.42% of Cooper-Standard worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Shares of CPS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,002. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

