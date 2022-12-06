Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 339,609 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339,609 shares during the period. Photronics makes up about 1.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Photronics worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Photronics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Photronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

PLAB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 4,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

