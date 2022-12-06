DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 4.9%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. 49,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,998,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

