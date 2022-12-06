East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Decreased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the period. East West Bancorp makes up approximately 3.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 763.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC remained flat at $63.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

