Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.