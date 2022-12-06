Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Trading Down 1.8 %

Eaton stock opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average of $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

