eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $568.38 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,019.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00654504 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00244517 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00057168 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000692 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,244,779,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,244,798,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.