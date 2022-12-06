ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.85

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 146566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.60.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$704.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 19.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,193,717.60. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,193,717.60. Insiders have acquired 142,030 shares of company stock worth $628,994 over the last 90 days.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Featured Stories
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.