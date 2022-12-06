ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.85

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 146566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.60.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$704.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,193,717.60. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,193,717.60. Insiders have acquired 142,030 shares of company stock worth $628,994 over the last 90 days.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.