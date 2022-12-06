Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC on major exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.87 million and $34.16 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

