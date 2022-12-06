Electroneum Price Down 15.9% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.48 million and $38,546.33 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001244 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,380,448 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.