Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.55.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $369.29 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $350.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.67 and a 200-day moving average of $325.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 37.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,464.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

