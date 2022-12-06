EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Trimmed by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises about 3.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 116,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 108,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,118. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

