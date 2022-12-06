Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Raised to €7.60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.30 ($7.68) to €7.60 ($8.00) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENLAY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enel from €9.75 ($10.26) to €8.50 ($8.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Enel Price Performance

ENLAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 590,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Enel has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

