Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 183.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enerplus by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 775,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Stock Down 5.1 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 7.48%.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

