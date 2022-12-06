Enjin Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.53 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $313.13 million and approximately $20.53 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.55 or 0.05723124 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00499221 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.07 or 0.30101859 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
