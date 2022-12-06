Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVA. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Enova International has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

