Enzyme (MLN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.06 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Enzyme has a market cap of $43.88 million and $9.06 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $21.53 or 0.00126686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $955.64 or 0.05615784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00500210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.59 or 0.30161495 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.