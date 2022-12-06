EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

