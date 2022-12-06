EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.83.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $467.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day moving average of $171.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.