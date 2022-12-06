EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 479 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises 0.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

