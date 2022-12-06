EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 82 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

