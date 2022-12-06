EPG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 24.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Cummins by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cummins by 21.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Cummins stock opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.95. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

