EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,993,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

NYSE JPM opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

