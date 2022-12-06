EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after buying an additional 1,119,392 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,116,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.12 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The company has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.43.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

