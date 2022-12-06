Ethereum Classic Price Hits $19.58 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.58 or 0.00114483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $83.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,106.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00467338 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022281 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00840894 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00657254 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005876 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00243747 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00270532 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
