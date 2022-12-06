EthereumFair (ETF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $500,830.12

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $28.92 million and approximately $500,830.12 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00501109 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,136.72 or 0.30215717 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.23575541 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $484,851.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

