Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 107.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,753,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,250 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,319,000 after buying an additional 1,026,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,970,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after buying an additional 347,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $3,493,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

