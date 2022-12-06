Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

