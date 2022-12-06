Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 156 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $388.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.37 and a 200 day moving average of $340.56. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

