Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

ROP opened at $436.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.57 and a 200 day moving average of $406.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

