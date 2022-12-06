Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $406,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

