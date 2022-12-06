Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $551,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after acquiring an additional 649,518 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

