Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7,780.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 139,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $27,775,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 447,137 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE KEY opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.