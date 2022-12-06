Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.