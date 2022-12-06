Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $254,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 13,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

