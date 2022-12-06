Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

