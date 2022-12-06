Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 330 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.87.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

