Evmos Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $163.53 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $163.53 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

