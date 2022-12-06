Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

