Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.95% of Fat Projects Acquisition worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 320,350 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATP remained flat at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

