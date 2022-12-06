FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.24.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $176.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average of $198.04.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

