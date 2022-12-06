FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.77. 23,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,300,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIGS Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.